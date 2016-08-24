Slyne’s perfect start ends with loss to Longridge

Slyne-with-Hest’s perfect start to the season ended with a 1-0 defeat at top of the table Longridge Town last Tuesday night.

Brad Carsley scored the only goal just after the quarter hour as the hosts made it six wins from six to start the new West Lancashire Premier Division campaign.

For their part, Slyne had made it four victories out of four with a 3-2 win at Vickerstown on Saturday.

Danny Keenan gave the home side the lead just four minutes in but Slyne captain Tom Entwistle’s seventh of the season levelled things up on 12 minutes.

The hosts were back in front thanks to Dave Round’s goal midway through the first period but a frantic opening continued as Phil Meekes levelled things up 60 seconds later.

After four goals in the opening 24 minutes the winner didn’t come until just before the hour mark, Joe Hamiton on target to maintain Slyne’s 100 per cent start. Slyne sit fourth in the early standings ahead of hosting Turton on Saturday.

Garstang have been forced to postpone their games against Fulwood Amateurs, set for last night, Wednesday, and Eagley on Saturday due to the flooding that hit the Riverside earlier in the week.