Slyne pegged back as Garstang hit Whitehaven for six

Slyne-with-Hest saw a two-goal lead slip away as they were held 3-3 by Southport Hesketh at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.

John O’Brien gave the visitors the lead just five minutes into this West Lancashire Premier Division clash.

Mattie Bell quickly levelled things up though before his second just after the half hour put Slyne in front.

It was 3-1 on 42 minutes with Callum Moore on target and the hosts looked to be in command.

Southport hit back for a share of the spoils after the break though with Callum Davidson and Craig Pugh making sure it ended honours even.

Slyne, 11th in table, next travel to Crooklands Casuals in their final game before Christmas.

Elsewhere, near neighbours Garstang are up to fifth in the table after a thumping 6-0 win at Whitehaven extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

It took until the 34th minute for the deadlock to be broken.

Alan Coar was too powerful for the home defender who brought him down in the area with Alex Colquhoun stepping up to score from the spot.

The all-important second goal came on 55 minutes when Alan Coar held the ball up before playing in Rick Coar who planted the ball into the back of the net.

The Riversiders now had the bit between their teeth and when Alan Coar won the ball back just inside the Whitehaven half and ran on to slide the ball home for the third goal, the Cumbrians’ spirit was broken.

On 73 minutes Alan Coar made it four, scoring at the second attempt, before brother Rick completed his hat-trick with goals on 79 and 82 minutes.

Lee Baker’s men host Hesketh Bank on Saturday.

“I wanted six points from our two games before Christmas and then people can say that we’ve had an OK start,” Baker said, having targeted wins against both Whitehaven and Hesketh Bank.