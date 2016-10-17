Slyne lose to Wrens as Garstang move up to sixth

Slyne-with-Hest went down 5-1 at high-flying Blackpool Wren Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors went in front of the Fylde coast but the side second in the West Lancashire Premier Division table soon turned the game around before making sure of the victory late on.

Slyne’s advantage came from the penalty spot, Matty Bell converting from 12 yards 10 minutes before the break.

Wrens were in front before the interval though with goals from Gary Pett and Joe Booth.

It took until the final 10 minutes for the Blackpool side to make sure of victory.

Danny Morris added their third eight minutes from time before Pett’s second and a goal from Nick Corless added some gloss to the scoreline.

Slyne, eighth in the table, next host Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday.

Near neighbours Garstang moved up to sixth in West Lancashire Premier Division with a 2-0 win over Tempest United at the Riverside.

The goals came in the second half with in-form brothers Alan and Rick Coar on target.

Garstang are in cup action this weekend with a trip to Manchester Gregorians in the third round of the Lancashire Amateur Shield.