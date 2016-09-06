Slyne leave it late for win as Garstang return to action

Slyne-with-Hest kept up their strong start to the new West Lancashire Premier Division season with a 2-1 win at struggling Eagley on Saturday.

Danny Dixon gave the visitors the lead on the half hour before Andrew Lindley levelled things up for the hosts five minutes before the break.

Slyne left it late to pick up the three points, Callum Moore popping up two minutes from the end of the 90 to make it five wins from the opening seven games.

Garstang went down 3-0 to top of the table Blackpool Wren Rovers at the Riverside.

Chris Glynn opened the scoring for Wrens on 16 minutes, punishing the home side for some poor defending.

Garstang thought they’d equalised on 32 minutes only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul on the keeper.

Gary Pett put the defending champions 2-0 up with 12 minutes remaining and effectively sealed three points.

There was still time for Danny Morris to net a third goal two minutes into added time.

Lee Baker’s side had returned to action after the recent floods with a 7-1 win over Crooklands Casuals on Wednesday night.

Garstang took the lead five minutes in, Alan Coar cushioning into the unguarded goal before Matty Poole converted a Rick Coar cross to make it two.

Casuals then saw a penalty saved on 22 minutes but did get their goal when Steve Caskie scored eight minutes before the interval.

They restored their two-goal advantage when Poole’s free-kick was fumbled over the line on 55 minutes, Alan Coar then adding a fourth.

Dan Birch stabbed home a fifth on 68 minutes with Kyle Lewis making it six of the best with a quarter of an hour to play.

Tom Graham completed the scoring with 10 minutes left when he stole the ball and found the bottom corner.

Both sides are in Lancashire Amateur Shield action on Saturday, Slyne hosting Millom with Garstang welcoming Lostock St Gerards.