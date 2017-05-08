Slyne end season with win over local rivals Garstang

Slyne-with-Hest ended their West Lancashire Premier Division season with a 2-0 win at local rivals Garstang on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Jacob Robertson, on 53 minutes, and Callum Moore, a quarter of an hour later, saw the visitors come out on top at the Riverside.

The three points moved Ian Roe’s men up to 10th in the table as they ended the campaign with back-to-back victories.

They could end the season a place lower due to Turton’s game in hand against Eagley this weekend.

Garstang will finish fifth and play their final league game at Vickerstown on Saturday having had a hectic schedule as they played catch-up in recent weeks.

Lee Baker’s side first face Blackpool Wren Rovers in the Richardson Cup final at Lancashire FA headquarters in Leyland on Wednesday night.