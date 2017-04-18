Slyne denied Easter Monday win by late equaliser

Slyne-with-Hest saw a late goal deny them all three points at Lostock St Gerards on Easter Monday.

Matty Bell had given the visitors the lead nine minutes before the interval in the West Lancashire Premier Division clash.

The three points looked to be heading back to North Lancashire only for Jamie Sanderson to pop up with an equaliser nine minutes from time.

The draw was a marked improvement on Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to fourth in the table Euxton Villa.

Patrick Bibby scored a hat-trick and Connor Gronback scored twice as Villa took all three points at Bottomdale Road, four of their goals coming in the second half.

Jacob Robertson’s goal 10 minutes from time turned out to be purely a consolation for Slyne.

Ian Roe’s side, 12th in the table, travel to Tempest United this Saturday.

Near neighbours Garstang hit six of the best in their 6-1 win at Eagley on Monday.

Jonny Hothersall bagged a hat-trick with Rick Coar, Alan Coar and Chris Byrne also on target.

The result saw Lee Baker’s men bounce back from a 2-1 reverse at Coppull United on Saturday.

Callum Cant and Scott Hendy put the hosts in command early in the second half with Rick Coar’s goal five minutes from time simply too little, too late.

Fifth in the table with games in hand on the sides above them, the Riversiders host Vickerstown on Saturday.