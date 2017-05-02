Slyne back to winning ways as Garstang play catch up

Slyne-with-Hest got back to winning ways in the West Lancashire Premier Division with a 2-0 victory at Turton on Saturday.

Mark Murphy got the opening goal on the half hour with Tom Entwisle making sure of the three points in the final minute of the 90.

The result ended a run of four games without a win for Ian Roe’s side who now sit 12th in the table.

Their final game of the season comes at near neighbours Garstang on Saturday.

Lee Baker’s side have enjoyed a good season and sit fifth in the Premier Division.

The Riversiders are playing catch-up and travel to Tempest United tonight, Tuesday, before hosting the Bottomdale Road men.

Baker believes next week’s Richardson Cup Final is a great way to keep his players motivated as the season draws to a climax.

Garstang meet Blackpool Wren Rovers next Wednesday, having lost to the West Lancashire League Premier Division title chasers 2-1 last weekend.

That will be the last of seven matches in a two-and-a-half-week spell for Baker’s players.

“That’s what we keep dangling in front of them,” the manager said about next week’s final.

“The players know they have to keep performing because, if they aren’t, they have seen what has happened to other players at other clubs in terms of missing out.

“The old saying is that a player is only as good as his last game and it’s always true.

“We might go through some things before the final and perhaps do something a little different but we’ll see.”