Slyne and Garstang through in Lancashire cup

Slyne-with-Hest progressed to the second round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win.

Mathew Bell and Mark Murphy were on target for the hosts as they were held 2-2 by Division Two Millom on Saturday, the game eventually going to penalties.

It was Slyne who prevailed, eventually going through 7-6 on spot kicks.

Garstang are also into round two after a 2-1 win over Lostock St Gerards at the Riverside.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play with Adam Clare scoring 10 minutes before the interval.

Lee Baker’s side were level on 54 minutes with Ben Roberts seeing a deflected shot go in.

The winner then came from the penalty spot shortly after, Matty Poole converting after Rick Coar had been brought down in the area.

The sides meet again in the league on Wednesday night before Garstang travel to Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday.

Slyne visit Coppull this weekend.