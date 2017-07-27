Shrimps trust to hold special Q&A night

Have your say

Morecambe FC’s supporters’ trust will hold a question and answer evening with players and backroom staff as part of their membership launch night on Thursday.

The free event takes place from 7pm to 10pm at the Globe Arena on July 27.

Derek Quinn will compere the evening where a host of players and staff will be on hand to answer questions and meet fans.

Players Mitchell Lund, Patrick Brough and Garry Thompson are confirmed as being in attendance along with fitness coach Chris Squirrell and digital media manager and analyst Matt Rushton.

The trust was set up to give supporters a greater voice after the ownership problems that have plagued the Shrimps in recent months.