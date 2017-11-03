Shrimps seeking a change in fortunes

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley is urging fans to get behind his side as they face Hartlepool in the FA Cup first round at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

The Morecambe manager believes the game is a vital one and hopes it can be a turning point in a frustrating season so far. Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers saw Bentley’s men drop into the League Two relegation places for the first time in their history.

He said: “I don’t like seeing us in the bottom two and no one feels it more than me.

“I’m desperate to get back to winning ways and there is no better time than an FA Cup game. It is a big game for us there is no doubt about it.

“We are at home and we need the home fans to get right behind their team, we are all desperate to get in the hat for the next round.

“The club needs a good cup run and I would love an FA Cup run.

“It’s something that I look forward to every year. I love the FA Cup and everything it brings, it’s magical.

“But it will be a tough game for us. Hartlepool may be in the National League now but they are a good side and in good form.

“They are still a big club with most of the squad still in place from last year when they were in our division, so we will know what to expect of them and they will know about us. They turned in a good display when myself and Kenny (McKenna, assistant manager) went to watch them and we won’t be taking anything for granted.

“We know our league form has not been good enough but it is time for the players to show what they can do.

“They can’t feel sorry for themselves because Hartlepool will be waiting to throw the boot in if they do, so they have to make sure they come out fighting, hopefully with the fans right behind them.”