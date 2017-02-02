Shrimps bid to upset league leaders Doncaster

Jim Bentley admits Morecambe have had arguably the worst possible preparation for their first game in three weeks on Saturday.

Having had back-to-back free Saturdays, the Shrimps travel to Doncaster Rovers looking to atone for September’s 5-1 defeat at the Globe Arena.

However, Darren Ferguson’s side have won 11 and drawn three of their last 15 league matches to sit seven points clear at the top of League Two.

For good measure, they are unbeaten at home in the league this season with 11 wins and three draws from 14 games.

Factor in problems finding somewhere to train and it’s clear that the Shrimps are presently up against it on and off the pitch.

“We had good momentum at the start of the month and we wanted to keep hold of that but, obviously, the Leyton Orient game was postponed because of the weather and Accrington Stanley were in the FA Cup,” Bentley said.

“Hopefully it hasn’t taken too much out of us because there is no tougher game to come back than Doncaster away.

“They’re the best side in the league and have one of the best home records – if not the best – in the country so it’s a challenge for us.

“Our mentality is that we’re going there trying to be the first team to beat them in the league at home this season.

“I don’t know whether the break has done us good because, with the weather we’ve had, we haven’t been able to get onto the field.

“We’ve trained on grass once in five or six weeks and the artificial pitches have been locked up as well but where else can we go?”