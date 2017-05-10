Scott McTominay: Lancaster’s Manchester United star is already a Wembley winner

For most footballers scoring the winning goal in a Wembley final would be the pinnacle of their career.

Not Scott McTominay.

Back in 2008 the promising young footballer had just signed for Manchester United when he captained Halton St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School to victory as they represented Morecambe FC in the Community Cup at the home of English football.

Fast forward nine years and he’s getting the call from Jose Mourinho to come on as a late substitute in the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Lancaster-born McTominay, 20, replaced Spanish star Juan Mata for the final six minutes of the Premier League clash played out in front of more than 60,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium.

“Despite the result today, great feeling to make my Premier League debut,” the former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil posted on Twitter. ❤

Scott McTominay was a Wembley winner as a youngster.

⚽”Onwards and upwards.”

McTominay had previously been named on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Swansea at Old Trafford having risen through the ranks with the 20-time league champions.

It came on the back of some impressive performances for the attacking midfielder who has been a regular for Nicky Butt’s Under 23 side all season.

He had only just turned five when he caught United’s eye at a development centre in Preston and in the Under 16s he played alongside England star Marcus Rashford, the pair sharing the number 10 shirt.

Able to play in midfield or attack, McTominay has recently had a growth spurt that has seen him rise from 5’6” to 6’4” meaning he is an increasingly imposing presence in the middle of the park or when used as an out and out striker.

From the Lancaster area, the United starlet also has Scottish roots and could end up representing Gordon Strachan’s senior side having admitted that could be the path he takes having already attended training camps with youth sides.

It’s a long way from Wembley where McTominay scored the crucial first-half goal in his final match for his village primary school as they saw off Caroline Haslett Primary School, who were representing MK Dons, to claim a prize that would be won by Slyne-with-Hest St Luke’s in 2013.

The team also included Matthew Livingstone, who left Morecambe last summer and is currently out in America, Aaron Hoyle, who is part of Lancaster City’s Under 21 set-up, and Dan Towers, who plays for Garstang and Kendal Town.