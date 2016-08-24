Plenty has changed since Bournemouth’s last visit to Morecambe

It might be a little bit too much to ask for a repeat of the last time Morecambe faced Bournemouth on home soil.

December 12, 2009 is a day Shrimps fans remember fondly.

Barry Roche played in goal and a certain Jim Bentley was an unused substitute as Christie Park witnessed a 5-0 thrashing of the Cherries.

Stewart Drummond, now the club’s head of youth, Craig Stanley and Laurence Wilson put Sammy McIlroy’s men 3-0 up inside the opening half an hour.

Phil Jevons then scored a penalty five minutes after the interval before Mark Duffy topped things off in stoppage time.

To complete a day to savour, it was a seventh straight win for The Shrimps.

A lot has changed since then however, certainly when it comes to Bournemouth.

Fast forward just under seven years and Dean Court has seen four promotions, the first of which came at the end of the same season, and a takeover by a Russian multimillionaire businessman in Maxim Demin.

About the only thing that hasn’t changed is that Eddie Howe is the manager.

Now however the club legend, still only 38, is considered the fastest-rising coach in the game and was tipped to succeed Roy Hodgson as England boss before Sam Allardyce got the nod.

On the field, the fresh-faced boss has plenty of talent at his disposal, although like the majority of Premier League clubs would, the Cherries are expected to make changes for an EFL Cup clash against lower league opposition.

This transfer window, some £21 million has been shelled out on Liverpool pair Jordan Ibe and Brad Smith while Leeds were paid £10 for the services of promising young midfielder Lewis Cook.

Howe’s men will be hoping to build on a 16th-placed finish in their first ever top-flight season last time around.

They haven’t had the easiest of starts, losing 3-1 at home to Manchester United as Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and co got off to a winning start of the opening weekend.

On Sunday, the Cherries were the first Premier League visitors to West Ham’s new Olympic Stadium home, losing 1-0 to a late Michail Antonio goal.

As for the table-topping Shrimps, Jim Bentley’s men will be hoping to channel the spirit of previous memorable nights in this competition.

The 5-4 victory at Rotherhmam in the opening round may have been the craziest of victories but it wasn’t the first headline night for Morecambe in the league cup.

There have been wins over a clutch of sides from divisions above while in 2013 the Globe Arena faithful got a double helping, that Ryan Williams free-kick sealing victory over Wolves before The Shrimps ran a strong Newcastle side close before a 2-0 defeat.

Could it be one for the ages again on Wednesday night? Another 5-0 win perhaps?

Surely that’s too much to ask. Or is it?