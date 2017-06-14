Player of the year Edwards leaves Morecambe for Plymouth

Morecambe’s player of the year Ryan Edwards has left the club to join newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old central defender will make the jump to League One after a fine season at the heart of the Shrimps’ defence saw him pick up the awards voted for by his team mates and the supporters.

Edwards was out of contract at the Globe Arena and is heading to Devon after a compensation deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Liverpudlian first linked up with the Shrimps on loan towards the end of the 2013-14 season and did enough to be snapped up on a two-year deal by boss Jim Bentley.

He then signed a 12-month extension last summer, before going onto have his best season with the club after switching to Bentley’s number five shirt.

In total he played 127 games for Morecambe and scored three goals.

Edwards was one of seven out of contract players yet to put pen to paper at the Globe Arena.

Barry Roche has signed a new one-year deal but Bentley is still waiting for answers from Michael Rose, Paul Mullin, Alex Kenyon, Aaron Wildig, Kevin Ellison and Andy Fleming.