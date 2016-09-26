North Lancs: Ingleton stay top of Premier Division after Mayfield win

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, leaders Ingleton beat Mayfield United 4-0 in a game they dominated.

The goals were scored by Joe Towers (2), Sam Hutcheson and Mark Dobson.

This keeps Ingleton two points clear of second placed Caton United and six ahead of Cartmel and District.

Caton United travelled to play newly promoted College AFC, who have started well, and came away with a hard earned but deserved 3-0 victory.

Caton, the better footballing side throughout, found it hard to break down a good hardworking College sidebut they made the breakthrough with an Adam Garnett goal after a defence splitting pass.

Joe Bouskill added a second on his return to the side before young Sonni Thompson ensured maximum points with the third.

Cartmel and District travelled to Highgrove and came away with a 3-2 win thanks to a late goal by Carl Airey.

After spending the opening 10 minutes defending Cartmel broke out of defence for the first time and a snap shot from 25 yards by Sam Taylor was fumbled by the Highgrove keeper, Steven Porter was quickest to react to the loose ball and scored from six yards to give Cartmel a fortunate lead.

Highgrove equalised in the 52nd minute when Lee Richardson headed the ball into the net from a corner and on the hour mark a poor defensive header dropped at the feet of James Booth, whose first time volley flew into the net which Cartmel goalkeeper Andrew Kendal never saw to give his side a deserved 2-1 lead.

The introduction of Joel Drinkall changed the game for Cartmel though, in the 75th minute, following a long throw, he held the ball up before releasing Airey on the left wing. Airey beat two defenders and his inch perfect low pass was expertly turned into the net by a jubilant Drinkall as he drew his side level.

With just five minutes remaining the experienced Luke Ogley made a swift right wing counter attack and raced into the penalty area and with a team mate in front of an empty net he decided to go for goal which brought a vital save from Kendal.

Within two minutes Highgrove went behind – a long throw in from deep in Highgrove’s half was back-headed where it was collected by the excellent Airey who beat a defender with his skill before firing into the net to give his side a victory they had to work hard for.

Galgate entertained Trimpell and Bare Rangers and put in an excellent performance but were beaten 2-1.

Galgate dominated the first half but failed to capitalise, missing several good chances.

Trimpell improved in the second half and although Galgate created the better chances, goals from Mark Pike and Ryan Cunningham settled it.

Ryan Burrows scored for Galgate.