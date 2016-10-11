North Lancashire League: Mixed fortunes in Lancashire FA Amateur Cup

Plenty of North Lancashire and District League sides were in Lancashire FA Amateur Cup second round action on Saturday.

In the game between two local sides Premier Division College AFC won 2-1 at Division Three Conder Green.

The game was tight for the whole 90 minutes and could have gone either way as both sides played their part in an entertaining spectacle.

Harrison Menzies had scored for the underdogs while and Hakan Oktem was on target for College meaning it was all square with five minutes remaining.

The top tier side mounted a final assault and despite their best efforts Conder couldn’t hold out, Oktem scoring his second with two minutes remaining after a defensive error.

Caton United went down 3-0 at home to Blackburn United from the Blackburn Combination league.

The visitors went in front after a goalkeeping error before the East Lancashire side doubled their lead on 26 minutes from the penalty spot.

Caton were well below par and the game was all but over shortly after as Blackburn made it three from another defensive lapse.

Highgrove entertained Accrington Amateurs in another good game played by two sides who wanted to play football.

The hero for Highgrove was Joe Martin as he rescued his side as he scored both goals, one from the penalty spot, in a 2-2 draw.

This sent the game into penalties and again Martin came to the fore when he dispatched the penalty which won the tie 4-3.

Lancaster Rovers crashed out of the competition losing 2-0 to a slick Bolton United side.

The game was marred by a serious shoulder injury to a Bolton player which held play up for 30 minutes until an ambulance arrived and took the player to hospital.

Carnforth Rangers travelled to play Wilbraham Club and lost out 5-4 despite goals from Damien Murphy, two, Aaron Jones and Cameron Holmes.

Storeys lost 5-0 at Oldham side Old Hulmenians.

Elsewhere, in the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup first round Division Two Torrisholme beat Division One strugglers Bentham 4-1.

David Jarvis and stalwart Andy Houghton gave the visitors an early two-goal lead with Daniel Woods all but making sure of victory before Jake Cunningham added a fourth.

Matthew Lister was on target for Bentham.

Also in the challenge cup Mayfield United upset Ingleton with a 3-1 win, bouncing back after defeat to the same opposition a couple of weeks ago.

The home side’s goals came from Johnny Barker, his first of the season, Rikki Ball and Thomas Geary with Mal Read scoring what turned out to be a consolation goal for Ingleton.

In league action Cartmel and District are hitting top form in the Premier Division after a slow if unbeaten start to the season.

On Saturday they moved up to third in the table with a 7-0 win over Marsh United.

Cameron Young bagged a brilliant hat-trick with Carl Airey, Adam Harding, Graham Rhodes and Joel Drinkall also on target.

Galgate were 2-1 winners over Westgate Wanderers with leading scorer Steve McMinn getting both goals.

Westgate battled hard though with their goal a fine Jason Dixon header from a corner.

Trimpell and Bare Rangers kept up with the leaders after beating bottom club Arnside 4-0 with Mark Pike scoring a hat-trick before Miles Manley added a fourth.