North Lancashire League: Ingleton take their chances to beat Rovers

Only two games survived the frosty conditions in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division on Saturday.

Ingleton hosted Lancaster Rovers and after a lot of hard work by the club’s committee, by kick-off time the pitch was near perfect.

Both teams played well but the difference between the two sides was the finishing in front of goal – Joe Towers, veteran Alex Hartley and Laurence Read all putting their chances away for Ingleton. Josh Lancaster scored from the penalty spot for Lancaster Rovers but it proved to just be a consolation.

Caton United beat College AFC 2-1 to move into second place in the table after a dominant first half display.

Sam Lister and Joe Bouskill both netted for the hosts in the opening period but there was a complete turnaround in the second half as College took control and created plenty of chances.

However, despite Hakan Oktem pulling a goal back, College could not equalise.

In Division One, bottom club Bentham earned themselves a point at home to Caton United Reserves.

After an even first half, Bentham upped their game in the second period and played their best football of the season so far – Josh Morphett gave them the lead with a thunderbolt of a shot.

However, Caton pressed and got the equaliser through Richard Jebb although Bentham thought they had grabbed the winner in the last minute but a goal-bound shot was deflected to the other side of goal.

The ball was put into the net but the goal was ruled out for offside to deny them their first win of the season after 13 attempts.

Free-scoring TIC Dynamos were brought back down to earth when they travelled to play a strong Highgrove Reserves side on a pitch that was only declared fit for play at kick-off time.

Highgrove stifled the usual free flowing football of Dynamos, who had scored seven goals against them just a few weeks ago.

From the onset this never looked to be a high-scoring game though as good defending limited the shots on target.

All three goals came after some brilliant passing with Josh Buller scoring twice for Highgrove and Ryan Thirlwell replying for TIC Dynamos who remain in second place. Morecambe Royals claimed a 3-0 home win over Boys’ Club thanks to goals from Liam Brown, Will Wilson and Josh Rigby.

The Royals opened the scoring when Brown made a great run behind the Boys’ Club defence before placing the ball into the far corner of the net, and Wilson made it 2-0 after heading home from a corner in the second half.

Rigby unleashed a superb shot to complete the scoring.