North Lancashire League: Bowerham Dynamos win penalty epic in Lancashire Cup

Cartmel and District made it through to the third round of the Lancashire Football Association Amateur Cup on Saturday with a 4-1 away at Rochdale St Clements.

Cartmel travelled without four first team regulars but Glen Sargeant was outstanding and marshalled the midfield superbly.

It was a brilliant all round performance by the Cartmel side who have entered this competition for the first time in more than a decade.

It took a while for them to get on top against a team that played well but had no cutting edge against a superb defence.

Once Cartmel took the lead they never looked back, running out comfortable winners.

Cameron Young scored twice, Sammy Taylor and Sargeant on his comeback scored a stunner.

In round three Cartmel will have to travel again, this time to play Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs.

Bowerham Dynamos from the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Division Three entertained Feniscowles/Pleasington from Blackburn.

After working hard throughout, the team opened up a 3-1 lead with goals from Jamie Townley, Simon Wearing and Jamie Bramhall.

They held this lead until the 86th minute when a lapse in defence handed the Blackburn side a lifeline as they made it 3-2.

They threw everyone forward in the last two minutes and with the referee looking at his watch they equalised, much to the disappointment of the Bowerham team.

With no extra time in this competition the tie had to end on penalties – each side took 14 penalties before Bowerham emerged the winners by 11 penalties to 10.

In round three they will be away to the winners of Caton United against Todmorden Borough which was cancelled for the second time and will now be played at Todmorden.

In the Premier Division, Galgate consolidated second place with a 4-2 win over 10-man Trimpell and Bare Rangers.

After Trimpell had a player sent off Galgate went on to score with Tom Gammon (2) and leading scorer Jack Broadbent, also with two, on target. Curtis Graham scored both Trimpell’s goals.

Meanwhile, College AFC hammered Boys’ Club 6-1.

College took the lead through a Ben Livesey own goal before Sean Morgan made it 2-0 shortly before half-time.

Boys’ Club pulled a goal back through Kieran Moffatt but strikes from Josh Dixon, Kevin Dixon, Steven Dixon and Matthew Armistead sealed College’s win.

TIC Dynamos/Middleton/Overton’s move to Salt Ayre paid dividends with a resounding and unlikely 10-5 win over Arnside.

It was Arnside who drew first blood with a James Thornton goal and from then on it was end-to-end, by half-time the Dynamos had turned it around and led 5-3 with goals from Peter Marin, Ryan Rodrigues, Liam Coutts and two from Kevin Mountcastle.

Arnside’s other goals were scored by James Kirkham (2), a second for Thornton while Scott Neil replied for Arnside.

The second half was one way traffic with the Dynamos adding further goals thanks to Jack Braithwaite (2) Chris Stansfield, Antony Forest and an own goal by Steve Pearson.

In Division One Morecambe Royals were 2-1 winners over Ingleton, Nick Edmonds and Gareth Holmes on target.

Eddy Read got Ingleton’s goal.