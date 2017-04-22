Search

VIDEO: Lancaster City lift Evo-Stik First Division North title

Lancaster City won the title and sealed promotion with a 5-2 win at Glossop North End on Saturday.

Click above to watch our video as the Dolly Blues get their hands on the trophy.

Fans and players celebrate on the pitch after Lancaster City's title win.

MATCH REPORT: Glossop North End 2-5 Lancaster City