Trafford 1-4 Lancaster City

Lancaster City made it six straight wins in all competitions with a thumping win at Trafford on Tuesday night.

Oliver Crolla scored twice to put the Dolly Blues two goals to the good at the interval with Jacob Davis and Craig Carney on target in the second half as Phil Brown’s side completed a perfect month of September.

The home side’s goal was a stunner, Nicky Platt firing home on the hour, but City were simply too good on the night with their fine recent form showing no sign of ending.

A much-changed Blues side from the win over Ossett Albion on Saturday took time to find their feet, Billy McKenna seeing a long-range shot held in City’s best early chance.

Carney, who has returned to the club from Stockport County, also saw a dipping half-volley from the edge of the area saved.

Crolla’s opener seven minutes before the interval came out of nothing. Picking up a loose ball 20 yards from goal the midfielder curled a low first-time shot into the bottom-right corner.

His second came on 42 minute, McKenna doing some great work down the right before firing over a cross at the second attempt that Crolla smashed home at the back post from six yards out.

Brown’s men continued to dominate after the break and they made in three on 54 mintues, Billy Akrigg’s cross after his initial corner was cleared being headed into the far corner by man of the match Davis.

Trafford were finding little joy at Shawe View on the back of a 6-0 win over Goole on Saturday but their goal was one to savour.

A corner was cleared at the near post with the ball falling to Platt who hit an arrow of a shot into the top-right corner from 30 yards leaving Mike Hale with no chance.

There was to be no comeback though, Carney completing the scoring with another stunning strike on 66 minutes.

After the Dolly Blues broke with menace the midfielder lobbed the ball over the advancing Russ Saunders from fully 25 yards after good work from Akrigg and Jordan Connerton.

There were to be no further goals, Trafford restricted to long shots that weren’t troubling Hale while at the other end substitute Louis Mayers could have capped another hugely impressive outing for Lancaster with a fifth goal but headed wide.

It mattered not as the Dolly Blues moved up to fourth in the Evo-Stik First Division North.