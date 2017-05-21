Title-winning trio staying with Lancaster City

Three of Lancaster City’s title-winning side have committed themselves to the club for next season.

Ben Hudson, Billy Akrigg and Ryan Winder have all put pen to paper as boss Phil Brown builds a side capable of competing in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

The news comes after the Blues manager confirmed Kendal’s Sam Bailey and Warrington’s Scott Harries as his first two summer signings.

Former Morecambe youngster Winder left Giant Axe last summer and had spells at both Warrington and Droylsden before returning in mid-season.

The attacking midfielder scored nine goals as the Dolly Blues won the First Division North title, his fine volley in the 3-2 win over Farsley Celtic winning the goal of the season award.

Akrigg, from Lancaster, was a key figure in the middle of the park thanks to his industry, work rate and quality on the ball.

His fine strike in the FA Cup against Kidderminster Harriers rivalled Winder for the goal of the season gong.

Hudson, a familiar face and versatile defender, sat out most of the 2016/17 season through injury before filling in at right-back during the all-important final weeks of the campaign.