Title destiny is in Lancaster City’s hands

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown admits that his side’s title destiny is now in their own hands.

More twists and turns in the promotion race mean that if Dolly Blues win their final six games they will be crowned Evo-Stik First Division North champions.

Farlsey’s defeat at Bamber Bridge on Saturday coupled with City’s 3-0 triumph at Radcliffe Borough saw the Giant Axe side return to the top but only until Tuesday night when the Yorkshire side regained their place at the summit with a 2-0 win at Mossley.

It all means Brown’s side are second on goal difference with a game in hand ahead of hosting play-off chasing Colne on Saturday.

“It’s in our hands whether that be game to game or over the final six,” said Brown.

“I’m going to roll out the old cliché though.

“It’s Colne at home on Saturday and that’s our total focus. We can’t let anything distract us.

“Farsley won on Tuesday night but that doesn’t bother me, maybe because we did our bit and they slipped up.

“We look at Colne on Saturday and then keep rolling on and see where we end up.

“I know I’ve said all this before but it’s the right message.”

Saturday’s East Lancashire visitors to Giant Axe are in need of the points themselves, Colne having won four of their last five to move into the play-off places.

“They went into the play-offs last Saturday and listening to what’s coming out of their camp they are really confident,” said Brown.

“They’re saying they’ve got nothing to fear which might suit us.

“They’ll be open and take us on and we prefer that.

“They need the points like we need the points.

“But it’s our home game and we need to take the away performance from last Saturday back to Giant Axe.

“We played them not so long ago (a 2-0 win on January 24) and ran out worthy winners. A similar performance or better should give us the same result.”

Brown also wants to see more what his side showed in the win at Radcliffe last time out.

“That performance was our DNA,” he said.

“We were well organised, worked hard, were supportive of each other and looked a threat in possession.

“It’s why we were top for so long, why we’ve got the best away record and why we’ve won so many games.

“If we perform like that during the run-in we’ll come out on the right side of the result more times than not.

“It was a really professional performance.”

The Dolly Blues will be without young striker Hannu Tam who scored twice in the big Boro win.

A Myerscough College student during the week with Brown, the young front man has returned to his native Malaysia for the Easter break.

“He’s playing with freedom,” said the Blues boss.

“I’ve seen that over the last few months at the college and since he’s been with the first team, he’s just been missing a few goals.

“His work rate and athleticism is there for all to see.

“It’s been about the goals and he got a couple on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased for him.

“We’ve gave Tom Kilifin a bit of a rest and Hannu did really, really well and was the perfect foil for Connie (Jordan Connerton).”

Fellow striker Louis Mayers will serve the final game of his ban against Colne.