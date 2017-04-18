Subsidised coach travel for Lancaster City’s title decider

Lancaster City are offering subsidised travel to any supporters wanting to head to the Evo-Stik First Division North title decider at Glossop North End on Saturday.

If you are a member of the Supporters’ Club or a Fans’ Fund member then your seat on the coach to the Peak District is free.

Those not signed up to either scheme can make the trip for the discounted return price of £5 per seat, with the usual cost around £15.

Thanks have been paid to former director Mick Hoyle for his donation to the Supporters’ Club at the start of the season and to current chairman Stuart Houghton for ensuring the club has offered some financial help for the coaches heading to Derbyshire this weekend.

Times and pick up points are 12.45pm at Giant Axe, 12.55pm at the M6 park and ride and 1.15pm at the Phantom Winger pub just off junction 32 at Broughton near Preston.

To book email media@lancastercityfc.com, text or call 07943 874 541 or go to the club office at Giant Axe on West Road.

Seats will be reserved on a first come, first served basis with demand set to be high.

Lancaster City’s end of season presentation evening will take place on Saturday, April 29.

The evening that sees a wide range of club awards handed out, including the Lancaster Guardian Player of the Year prize and the coveted Players’ Player of the Year gong, will this year take place at the Vale of Lune Rugby Club on Powderhouse Lane.

All supporters are invited to come along on the night.

Guests are being asked to arrive for 7.30pm with the evening kicking off properly at 8pm.