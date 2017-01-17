Scarborough Athletic 1-3 Lancaster City

A scintillating first-half display from the Dolly Blues had this match won by half-time against 10-man Scarborough Athletic.

Phil Brown’s side could have been five or six to the good at the interval such was the form they showed in front of goal in a pulsating opening period.

Seadogs ‘keeper Jordan Porter was dismissed half an hour in with the hosts repeatedly torn to pieces in by far the most enthralling half of the season.

After a couple of half chances had gone by the wayside as Jordan Connerton and Gav Clark both fired over from decent positions, the opener came 10 minutes in.

Jacob Gregory, who was a consistent threat all game, hit a low cross to the back post where Ryan Winder was on hand to slot home from close range the first of a triple salvo for the Dollies.

Louis Mayers followed up on the half hour mark, Gregory again to the fore as the front man found himself in a promising position on the edge of the box. The striker then made no mistake with a cool finish for his seventh league goal of the campaign.

Minutes later and the writing was on the wall for Boro, Connerton racing through on goal before being felled by a desperate dive from Porter on the edge of the box, referee Steve Barrott producing a straight red card.

The resultant free-kick was blazed over by Winder but the winger made amends in the minutes that followed.

His superb corner was met eagerly by the head of Connerton to find the net off the underside of the bar as City all but sealed the points.

The visitors’ attackers were queuing up to score as the half drew to a close, Craig Carney seeing a looping header clawed away by sub ‘keeper Tom Morgan who then denied Gregory one-on-one, Carney’s rebound headed off the line with Mayers’ further follow-up wide.

The chances kept coming and Connerton should have made it four when he met Gregory’s cross on the penalty spot, but his shot was into the ground and the ball bounced agonisingly over the bar.

The game carried on in the same vein after the break, Gregory denied one-on-one again.

The winger was on target on the hour mark however, his shot finding the bottom left corner of the net only to be denied by a linesman’s flag with Mayers deemed to be offside.

The only blot on the afternoon was Glenn Steel, who otherwise made a fine return to the club, felling Jacob Hazel with a clumsy tackle to give away a clear penalty with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Adam Bolder stepped up to calmly send Mike Hale the wrong way for a consolation goal.

There was still time for one final drama as Carney burst through the defence with time winding down.

The midfield man fired a low cross for Connerton to tap home at the back-post, only for the linesman’s flag to deny the Dollies one final time.