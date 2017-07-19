Nelson 0-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City continued their preparations for the new season with a win at Nelson on Tuesday night.

Ryan Winder’s second-half penalty was enough to see the Dolly Blues get the better of their Hallmark Security League Division One hosts at Little Wembley.

After defeat to Morecambe at the Globe Arena on Saturday this was a different kind of workout for Phil Brown’s side on a warm summer’s evening.

A tireless game meant City were certainly put through their paces ahead of an Isle of Man XI visiting Giant Axe this weekend.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession but found Nelson defending in numbers.

After a quiet first period a competitive game livened up in the second half.

City midfielder Charlie Bailey created himself a chance by cutting in from the right flank after the break but his effort went just wide of the far post.

The summer signing then hit a shot from distance over the bar with Adam Sumner doing likewise.

Changes in the second half saw the majority of last season’s title-winning side reunited with their understanding leading to some neat passing plays in midfield.

The decisive moment turned out to be a penalty.

Admirals defender Cameron Lancaster was the guilty party, upending Tom Kilifin with Winder doing the rest from 12 yards.

Half chances came at either end, a couple of headers flashing wide from corners while Kilifin missed the target from a tight angle as City ran out victorious.

“Nelson was a role reversal to Morecambe but they proved to be a good challenge for us,” said Brown.

“They had some good young players and were well organised.

“We dominated possession as the game went on and worked on a few things.

“It says 1-0 but it could have been two or three or three or four.

“We’ve had two good workouts.

“I thought we acquitted ourselves well at Morecambe considering it was our first game and we were away from home against a pro club.

“They’d been in for a few weeks and already had a game under their belt.

“We had to do something different to if we were playing a side lower down. “We had a gameplan, were organised, and I thought we did quite well.

“Morecambe dominated possession as you’d expect but we did create a few opportunities even if we didn’t test the ‘keeper too much.”

The game against the Isle of Man, part of a great link-up between the island’s football federation and the Dolly Blues, is a 2pm kick-off at Giant Axe.