Lancaster City to renew rivalry with Farsley Celtic

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is expecting another enthralling clash with Farsley Celtic at Giant Axe on Saturday.

With original visitors to the city Nantwich Town in FA Cup action, a game with last season’s First Division North title rivals has been hastily rearranged.

It means City, who held their nerve to finish in top spot back in April, have avoided having a run of seven straight away games in league and cup.

The clash will already be the second between the sides in the Evo-Stik Premier Division this season, a 0-0 draw being the outcome at Throstle Nest back in August.

Both have made strong starts in the higher tier with Brown predicting another engaging encounter this time around.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home again,” Brown said.

“We’ve had a few games on the road, a couple haven’t been too far away but others have.

“We’ve got a decent home record so far this season but we know it will be a tough game against Farsley.

“Like Warrington, it’ll be the second time we’ve played them already.

“We’ll go into confident in what we are doing and looking to keep our progress going.

“We’ve got a couple of games in hand on them and it looks like we’ll be relatively evenly matched again this season.

“It’s got the makings of a good game like last season’s encounters were.”

Brown is hoping for a good level of support on Saturday as his side look to keep pace at the sharp end of the Evo-Stik’s top tier.

“It’s been a bit up and down this year,” said the Blues boss.

“We’ve had a couple of crowds above 300 and then some sub 200 attendances.

“I know it’s a difficult time of year but I’d urge everyone to come and support us.

“We’re trying to push the team and the club forward.

“All the money from the terraces goes straight back into the club too.”

City head into the game on the back of a free midweek which had both pros and cons for Brown.

“The free midweek gave us a chance for a few players to play in the reserves at Fylde and others to rest up some niggles.

“In a way I wish we’d had a game because everybody else played.

“I find it intriguing because now we’ve played the least amount of games in the league which is never good.

“You never want to fall too far behind.”

Preston North End loanee Melle Meulensteen is expected to be available again against Farsley after missing the win over Sutton Coldfield Town with a knock.

After Saturday, City then travel to face former First Division North rivals Kendal Town in the first round of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday.