Lancaster City set for crunch clash with Clitheroe

Lancaster City will look to cement their place at the top of the table in a crunch clash with Clitheroe tonight, Tuesday.

The Dolly Blues, who saw their game at Prescot Cables called off on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch, are three points clear at the summit of the Evo-Stik First Division North with two games in hand on second-placed Ossett Town.

The Shawbridge side head to Giant Axe 14 games unbeaten in all competitions however with Simon Haworth’s outfit just one place outside the play-offs in sixth.

“I’m really looking forward to Clitheroe,” said Lancaster boss Phil Brown.

“They’ve been on this unbeaten run and are a really good side.

“It will be good to test ourselves against them.

“We’ve got home advantage and I think it will be a good one for the supporters.”

Third-placed Trafford visit Prescot Cables in the only other game in the division.

City’s game against Prescot wasn’t the only game to fall victim to the weather on Saturday.

In the West Lancashire Premier Division both Slyne-with-Hest’s game at Tempest United and Garstang’s trip to Coppull United were called off.