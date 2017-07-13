Lancaster City’s 2017-2018 Premier Division fixtures revealed

First Division North champions Lancaster City will kick off the new season at Buxton.

The Dolly Blues begin life in the NPL Premier Division at the Silverlands on Saturday, August 12.

The first home game comes at Giant Axe the following Tuesday against Warrington Town on August 15.

The second Tuesday of the season brings a trip to Farsley Celtic on August 22 as Phil Brown’s side renew their rivalry with the side they pipped to the title last term.

On Boxing Day City host Workington while a trip to Stalybridge Celtic comes on New Year’s Day.

Easter weekend sees the Dolly Blues welcome Sutton Coldfield Town to Giant Axe on Saturday, March 31, before the reverse fixture against Workington at Borough Park on April 2.

The final day of the season brings a trip to Witton Albion on Saturday, April 28.

Fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 12 Buxton A

Tue Aug 15 Warrington Town H

Sat Aug 19 Mickleover Sports H

Tue Aug 22 Farsley Celtic A

Sat Aug 26 Hednesford Town A

Mon Aug 28 Stalybridge Celtic H

Tue Sep 5 Altrincham A

Sat Sep 9 Shaw Lane AFC H

Tue Sep 12 Ashton United A

Tue Sep 19 Whitby Town H

Sat Sep 23 Stourbridge A

Tue Sep 26 Witton Albion H

Sat Sep 30 Buxton H

Tue Oct 3 Warrington Town A

Sat Oct 7 Sutton Coldfield Town A

Tue Oct 10 Farsley Celtic H

Sat Oct 14 Nantwich Town H

Sat Oct 21 Halesowen Town A

Tue Oct 31 Marine H

Sat Nov 4 Grantham Town A

Sat Nov 18 Coalville Town H

Sat Nov 25 Rushall Olympic A

Sat Dec 2 Matlock Town H

Sat Dec 9 Stafford Rangers A

Sat Dec 16 Barwell H

Sat Dec 23 Mickleover Sports A

Tue Dec 26 Workington H

Sat Dec 30 Hednesford Town H

Mon Jan 1 Stalybridge Celtic A

Sat Jan 6 Whitby Town A

Sat Jan 13 Ashton United H

Sat Jan 20 Nantwich Town A

Sat Jan 27 Halesowen Town H

Sat Feb 3 Matlock Town A

Sat Feb 10 Grantham Town H

Sat Feb 17 Coalville Town A

Sat Feb 24 Rushall Olympic H

Sat Mar 3 Marine A

Sat Mar 17 Barwell A

Sat Mar 24 Stafford Rangers H

Sat Mar 31 Sutton Coldfield Town H

Mon Apr 2 Workington A

Sat Apr 7 Altrincham H

Sat Apr 14 Shaw Lane AFC A

Sat Apr 21 Stourbridge H

Sat Apr 28 Witton Albion A