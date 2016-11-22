Lancaster City hope for packed house to honour Neil Marshall

Lancaster City are hoping for a packed house when they honour Neil Marshall on Tuesday night.

The club legend, who made 435 appearances during 10 years with his hometown club, died on Wednesday aged just 31 after a battle with cancer.

The Dolly Blues have announced all gate receipts for their Evo-Stik First Division North game against Mossley at Giant Axe will be going to the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.

A tribute and a minute’s applause are planned before the 7.45pm kick-off with fans asked to arrive early as a big crowd is expected.

City boss Phil Brown has been in the dugout twice during Marshall’s career, first as assistant to Tony Hesketh before returning as manager last season.

“When I first came to Lancaster City as assistant I knew some of the players but not a lot of them,” he said.

“Marshy was a left back at the time and doing a good job but I had a conversation with Tony about moving him more central.

“As a player he just thrived from there.

“The standout thing about him was his timing and ability heading a ball.

“His competitiveness was always there and his aerial capability was outstanding.

“He made the position his own and became a Lancaster City legend at left centre back.”

Marshall, who made his debut back in October 2006, retired at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, wife Kim and children Max and Daisy.

Marshall was often linked with a move away, including a trial with Blackpool, but always stuck with his hometown club.

Tributes have come from all over, including from former Liverpool great Jamie Carragher, Reds fan Marshall having played alongside him in a game at the Anfield club’s training ground.