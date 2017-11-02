Lancaster City head to Grantham for another tough test

Lancaster City’s relentless Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign continues at Grantham Town on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues head to Lincolnshire to face a side fourth in the table who have won five of their last six games.

Phil Brown’s side, five points back in 10th, make the trip on the back of wins over Mossley in the FA Trophy on Saturday and Marine in league action at Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

“They’ve hit form,” said the City boss.

“They were in and around it last year and have the leading goalscorer across all three divisions in Lee Shaw.

“With us having played the top four in recent weeks they went fourth with a good win at Hednesford on Tuesday night and it’s probably our longest trip of the season.

“But amongst all that it’s just another hard, tough game. They all are in this league.

“I’m not moaning, because it’s the same for everyone.

“It’s another game where we have to focus on ourselves and we’ll be trying to build on the last two results which I’m confident we can do.”

Having wracked up 21 games in 10 weeks in league and cup Brown has been juggling a host of injuries, especially at the back.

With Glen Steel, hamstring, Gavin Clark, knee, Rob Henry, shoulder, and Steve Williams, calf, all needing to be patched up Preston North End’s youth team captain Lewis Fensome, son of former Dolly Blue Andy, has been became the latest Deepdale player to make a Giant Axe loan move.

Joshua Westwood will also be available again after Grantham, City visiting West Didsbury and Chorlton in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy next Tuesday night, having spent the last couple of weeks working in Canada.

Further forwards Craig Carney, hamstring, and Tom Kilifin, ankle, were both replaced at half-time of the 3-0 win over Marine.

“I don’t think we’ve got a bad return from our first 17 games, considering we’re new to the division,” said Brown.

“Circumstances haven’t been easy too.

“We’ve had quite a few injuries, four or five in defensive areas.

“We’ve brought players in and lads have been given an opportunity that are already here.

“I’ve got to be happy with where we are and we’ve just got to keep going.”

The performances against Mossley and Marine mean the Dolly Blues head to Grantham in good spirits having bounced back after shipping four goals in both of the defeats at Halesowen and Altrincham.

“I said last week that a week was a long time in football and there’s been a complete roll reversal again,” Brown said.

“You know whenever you go to Mossley you’re in for a feisty affair.

“The conditions made it an even bigger challenge and I’m really pleased with how we played.

“We got our goal and dug in and we should have scored more when we were on top.

“On Tuesday night we started really well and got an early goal like on Saturday.

“We cruised from there really apart from a 10 or 15-minute spell in the second half.”