Lancaster City boss pleased with attacking options

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is delighted with the attacking options at his disposal.

Jordan Connerton has already scored seven goals on his return to the club and is forming an increasingly impressive partnership with Louis Mayers.

The pair’s combination was key to the 3-0 FA Cup win at Brighouse on Saturday, Connerton bagging his second brace of the season having already scored a hat-trick at West Auckland Town in the previous round.

Brown said: “In terms of the attacking element of our side I’m really pleased with it.

“We’ve got more strikers than last year and have got different types of strikes so it gives us different combinations.

“Once Louis Mayers recovered from his calf problem and stuck up the partnership with Jordan they’ve been flying.

“They’re formidable, a lethal strike force.

“It’s not just about the goals which are obviously welcome but they also work their socks off for the team and each other.

“I’m as pleased with that as I am about the goals.

“The challenge now is to make sure we keep providing them with the service they need.”

The Brighouse victory was a real return to form for the Dolly Blues after their disappointing derby defeat at Bamber Bridge.

Brown said: “It was a very, very good win.

“The performance was similar to the ones against West Auckland and Glossop but there was just a little bit more quality to it.

“It showed in the 3-0 scoreline and we could have scored more to be honest.

“We totally dominated the game.”

With the win the City have been handed a home draw against National League North Darlington who are continuing their rise back towards the Football League. A bumper crowd is expected at Giant Axe on Saturday, September 17 for the second qualifying round tie.

Brown said: “It’s going to be a difficult game.

“Darlington are doing well and are on the up and up. “They’re a big club with a lot of history but it’s cup tie at home and is a bit of win, win for us.

“Hopefully there’ll be a big crowd and there’s plenty of reward for the winners with the FA Cup money.

“If we lose though there should be a big gate that will help us financially.

“There’s no pressure on us at all.

“We’re not looking too far ahead but everyone is looking forward to it.”

First up in the Evo-Stik First Division North is a trip to Hyde United on Saturday, a club trying to rebuild after three straight relegations.

Brown said: “They’ve had three relegations close together.

“They’ll be looking to climb back up the ladder now and have got an experienced manager (Darren Kelly) who has worked in the pro game.

“They’re organised with some decent players and beat Colne in the FA Cup which was a good result.

“It’s another difficult game for us.

“They’ve changed to a 4G pitch and we’ll have to get acclimatised to that.

“A lot of teams train on 3G and 4G but it’s different playing a competitive fixture.”

Defender Jacob Davis played for Padiham on a dual registration on Saturday but remains part of the Lancaster City squad.

He is one of a few players who could be allowed to get game time elsewhere.