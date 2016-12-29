Lancaster City boss hopes fans won’t be turned away from ‘family club’

Boss Phil Brown hopes a minority of fans causing trouble at the Boxing Day defeat to Kendal Town won’t have a detrimental impact on Lancaster City’s reputation.

The derby clash, which finished 1-0 to the hosts, had to be halted for a period in the second half due to a disturbance in the main stand.

Two arrests were made by Cumbria Police on a bad day on and off the field for the Giant Axe club.

“It was a minority of fans, people I should say, who came on the day,” said Brown.

“We don’t want that sort of behaviour anywhere near our club.

“We’ve always welcomed everyone and are trying to get more families down and we’ve got a thriving junior section.

“Rightly so the chairman and directors have said these people will be banned and I would urge people not to think too badly of Lancaster City because of what has happened.

“It isn’t something I recognise about a club I’ve been involved with for a long time.

“The club will take action and hopefully the authorities can deal with those involved too.”

On the pitch, the Dolly Blues were nowhere near the high standards that had seen them top the Evo-Stik First Division North at the start of play, Josh Westwood’s 52nd-minute own goal seeing them slip to second.

“It wasn’t a performance you’d associate with a team top of the league and it wasn’t a performance you’d associate with us,” said Brown.

“We lost our fluidity and lost our momentum that we’d had in previous games.

“We got dealt a blow with the late pull-outs of Rob Henry and Ricky Mercer with injuries we thought were going to clear up by Boxing Day.

“But that’s no excuse and I still felt we had a squad capable of getting something out of the game.”

City have a chance to hit the winning trail again with two quick home games against Burscough on Thursday night and Bamber Bridge on Monday, January 2.

First up are the Linnets who are nine points adrift at the bottom of the table.

“The best thing about this time of year, certainly at our level, is that there’s plenty of games,” said Brown.

“We’ve got an opportunity really quickly to put in a performance and get back on a winning note.

“We don’t underestimate anyone irrespective of their league position but I fully expect the team I put out to go and get the three points on Thursday.

“We need a lot more energy, desire and quality to be frank.

“There will be changes, there’s got be after that performance.

“But I can’t be too critical, we’re still second in the league and there’s a long way to go.”

Jordan Connerton could return to the starting line up after coming back from a knee injury off the bench at Kendal.