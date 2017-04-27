Lancaster City boss confident title triumph is just the start

Manager Phil Brown is confident Lancaster City are on the way to heading back to where they belong after winning the Evo-Stik First Division North title.

The Dolly Blues’ final-day 5-2 win at Glossop North End saw them pip Farsley Celtic to automatic promotion and a spot in the Premier Division next season.

It came 10 years after the Giant Axe club were demoted two divisions after falling into financial difficulties while in the Conference North.

Success in Brown’s first full season in charge represents the first step back towards that level and the City boss believes everything is pointing in the right direction.

“It’s a well-loved club and a well-respected club,” he said.

“It’s got a lot of things going for it and a lot of people would like to see Lancaster City do well.

“It’s well supported and there’s a lot of people from in and around where I’m from in Preston who always ask about and follow Lancaster City.

“The people behind the scenes are progressive people.

“They want it to move through the pyramid.

“I’d say this could be the first step on moving through the leagues.

“Nobody’s going to get carried away. We’ve seen how hard it was to get out of the Evo-Stik North.

“The next division will be even harder and it will only get harder and harder and harder.

“It’s a big step in the right direction though.

“I’m just pleased for everyone that we’ve got some success in our second season and long may it continue.”

Brown, who suffered play-off heartbreak when assistant manager to Tony Hesketh back in 2010, is taking nothing for granted though as attentions already turn to competing at a higher level next year.

“We came in to do a job and we’ve done that job,” said the Blues boss.

“We don’t get carried away.

“I’ve been in non-league a long time, it’s week-by-week, game-by-game sometimes.

“We’ll sit down and have a chat, at this moment I’m just really proud that a team I’ve managed has won the league title.

“Winning a league title at any level takes some doing.”