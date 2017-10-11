Lancaster City boss bolsters backline with two new signings

Phil Brown has bolstered Lancaster City’s backline with two new signings.

The experienced Steve Williams has signed on dual registration basis at Giant Axe while versatile former Stockport County man Sam Hibbert made his debut in the win at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Williams, 30, was part of the AFC Fylde squad that won the National League North title last year and having originally started his career in the Lancashire non-league scene he has also played professionally at Bradford City.

Hibbert, who spent four years on a scholarship in America, can play anywhere down the spine of side, even acting as a forward at times.

The pair arrive with Gavin Clark ruled out with a medial knee ligament problem and captain Ricky Mercer managing a groin issue.

“We need a bit of strength in depth,” Brown said.

“I’ve been happy with the squad in all areas.

“We’ve got four strikers, quite a few midfielders and prior to the injuries we were fine in defence.

“But over the last couple of weeks it’s become an area we need to strengthen and now we’ll have more flexibility and cover.”

Williams, who played for Alfreton on Saturday, has an excellent pedigree having had spells with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Macclesfield, Halifax and Barrow.

“He played for Alfreton on Saturday but has trained with us and we’re going to look at the situation going forwards,” Brown said.

“He played 20-odd games for Fylde last year as they won the Conference North title.

“I’ve known him for a long time and now he’s set up a new hairdressing business in Morecambe.

“He’s a towering 6’3” defender.”

Hibbert impressed in the 2-0 victory at Sutton Coldfield as he lined up at the back, Brown knowing the player from his time at Stockport.

“He brings a real presence to the side wherever he plays,” the City boss said.

“He came in on Saturday and did really well.

“I thought him and Ben Hudson really shored up the right-hand side of the defence.”