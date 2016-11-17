Lancaster City boss backs side to find form in both boxes

Phil Brown is confident his Lancaster City side can rediscover their form in both boxes.

After spurning chances in their 1-1 draw with Colwyn Bay at Giant Axe on Saturday, the Dolly Blues exited the Integro League Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Burscough on Tuesday night.

Still fourth in the Evo-Stik First Division North just two points off top spot, City next travel to Colne for a Lancashire derby on Saturday.

Brown said: “Tuesday night just shows where we are at the moment.

“We dominated the game in stages, like we did against Radcliffe (the 3-0 defeat in the LFA Challenge Trophy) and Stocksbridge (a 2-1 reverse in the FA Trophy), but we’ve just lost our edge in front of goal.

“We need to capitalise on our possession and the chances we’re creating.

“We’re giving the opposition a bit of impetus and it’s knocking a bit of confidence out of us.

“It’s the same at the other end really too, we’ve lost a bit of an edge in terms of our defensive capability.

“We’re making basic errors and getting punished where as we maybe got away with some earlier in the season.

“We’ve just come out on the wrong side of a few results.”

The City boss is keen to insist however there are plenty of positives as his side continue to be at the sharp end of things.

Brown said: “We need to improve but it’s not all doom and gloom.

“We’re fourth in the league, have got the third best defensive record and have plenty of goals for even if we could have had more.

“There’s plenty of positives but we’re striving to get better and I’ve just told the players keep the standards high and keep trying to get something out of every game we play.”

The challenge this weekend is a trip to East Lancashire to face 12th-placed Colne.

Brown said: “It’s one of those where you’ve got to be on the front foot, up for it and prepared to roll your sleeves up.

“You’ve got to be prepared to do the ugly side as well as the nice side.

“They’ve come up and found their feet and had a few good wins recently.

“We say this every week, it’s going to be difficult game but it’s the kind of game where if we want to stay near the top of the table we’ve got to get something out of it.”

The Dollies will be without Jordan Connerton, the striker undergoing keyhole surgery on a knee problem today, Thursday, meaning he will be ruled out for four weeks.

Brown said: “He’s had this problem a while now, he picked up at Hyde (back in September) on the 4G.

“He’s played on but not been able to train and we knew the time was going to come where it was going to need to get seen to.

“He will be a miss but it’s time for someone to come in and take his place.

“We might have to adapt our playing style a bit but I’m confident that Louis Mayers, Charlie Waters and Dylan Davidson can do a good job for us.

“Ryan Winder’s come back in and got his head down too.

“Dylan took a couple of games to find his feet but in the last couple he’s done really well.

“Charlie Waters made his second league start against Brighouse and played really well.

“He’s only 18 and Dylan is only 17.”

Gavin Clark will also be missing through suspension after picking up his fifth booking.

After the game against Colne the Dolly Blues return to Giant Axe on Tuesday night for the first of three home games against Mossley.