Lancaster City 7-3 Isle of Man XI

A 10-goal pre-season thriller was played out at Giant Axe as Lancaster City got the better of an Isle of Man XI on Saturday.

A scintillating attacking display in the first half effectively won the game for the hosts, scoring five without reply in the opening 45 minutes.

Ryan Winder on the ball against the Isle of Man XI. Picture: Tony North

Billy Akrigg opened the scoring after just eight minutes, chesting down Sam Bailey’s ball over the top and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

The second soon followed with Paul Dugdale’s overlapping run down the left flank picked out and he fed a ball across to the edge of the box where Charlie Bailey was on hand with a sweet, low finish into the far corner of the net from 18 yards.

The Dolly Blues’ third on the half hour mark was the pick of the day.

Following a good passing move Glenn Steel spotted the run of Akrigg behind the defence and played an inch perfect pass to the City midfielder and 10 yards from goal Akrigg hit the ball on the volley to chip the ball over Owen Dawson and in.

Charlie Bailey scored a hat-trick against the Isle of Man. Picture: Tony North

The visitors did enjoy spells of pressure but were thwarted by an impressive display from trialist ‘keeper Josh Powell on several occasions, notably one-on-one to save from visiting striker Sean Doyle.

Late in the first half City extended their lead with two more goals to put a gloss on the half-time scoreline.

Ryan Winder capped a superb display with a goal, latching onto Ben Hudson’s through ball, beating his man and hitting a deflected strike into the net.

New signing Oliver Wood then netted his first goal in a City shirt on the stroke of half-time, heading home Tom Kilifin’s cross from close range to send the hosts in five to the good at the interval.

The second half was predictably more disjointed than the first as mass substitutions and fatigue set in.

It also saw the visitors begin to mount an unlikely comeback as they scored three unanswered goals. The first two, headed efforts from Johnny Myers and Brody Patience, were both conceded from corners in similar fashion.

The Manx’ third goal was a moment to forget for new ‘keeper Chris Cheetham who hesitating to clear the ball after rushing out of his box allowed winger Alex Holden to steal possession and roll the ball into an empty net.

The hosts cemented their victory with two late goals however.

Akrigg’s free-kick was headed home by Charlie Bailey from close range with just minutes to go before he completed his hat-trick the final kick off the game after good work from Gavin Clark and Scott Harries.

The Dolly Blues next host Barrow on Tuesday night.