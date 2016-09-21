Lancaster City 3-1 Ramsbottom United

Lancaster City made it four games unbeaten in all competitions as they overcame Ramsbottom United 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The home side were made to work for their win, and found themselves a goal down after just three minutes when Gareth Seddon pounced onto a mishit pass-back and slotted the ball under Mike Hale with ease.

Lancaster did not seem rocked by this early goal, and tried to push for an equaliser immediately with Jacob Gregory, Billy Akrigg, and Jordan Connerton all squandering chances.

But the Dolly Blues got their reward with 15 minutes to go in the first half as Louis Mayers headed into the Ramsbottom net after Connerton flicked the ball into the air, making the score 1-1.

And right before half-time, Lancaster City should have been in front when Connerton showed his class by creating a chance out of nothing, but his shot was tipped around the far post.

City came out determined to find the goal to put them ahead, and within three minutes of the restart Connerton headed into an open net after Mayers’ hard hit shot was parried in his direction.

Lancaster pushed for more goals and finally scored their third with just seconds left when Connerton got his second of the game after beating the last defender and sliding the ball past Jack Cookson.

Lancaster City came into this game after an unbelievable FA Cup win over Darlington on Saturday, and they started brightly with a quick pace.

But it was Ramsbottom who opened the scoring when Simon Wills’ pass back failed to reach Hale and was pounced upon by Seddon, who took his time and fired into the bottom corner.

City tried their best to get an equaliser with Akrigg, Connerton and Gregory all having shots saved brilliantly by Cookson.

But just as Phil Brown was getting frustrated with his players, they scored their equaliser.

Gregory worked hard down the right side to get a cross into the opposition box, but Connerton could only manage to flick the ball high into the air.

Mayers then leapt above everyone to flick the ball into the net with his head, putting Lancaster back on level terms.

The second half began as the first had finished, with a Lancaster goal, and this time it came in the form of Connerton.

Mayers worked himself into a fantastic position but his shot was straight at Cookson.

Connerton then headed into an open net from five yards to put the Dolly Blues ahead.

The home side were looking to kill the game off as soon as possible and Akrigg nearly had the ball in the net but his curling effort from the edge of the box flew inches wide of the post.

Then Mayers saw his free header go inches wide before Ricky Mercer saw his header smack against the post and Gregory blasted over the bar from six yards.

There was a feeling around Giant Axe that Lancaster would have to be content with just the two goals.

However, with seconds left on the clock, Connerton sent the Lancaster faithful home happy as he rounded the last defender and rolled the ball past Cookson to give City a 3-1 win.

Lancaster City: Hale, Henry, Clark, Wills (Russell), Davis, Mercer, Gregory (McKenna), Akrigg, Connerton, Mayers, Sumner (Crolla). Subs not used: Anderson, Westwood.

Referee: Christopher Porter

Attendance: 186