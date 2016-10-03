Lancaster City 2-3 Kidderminster Harriers

A brave Lancaster City were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they were defeated 3-2 by a determined Kidderminster Harriers side.

Andre Brown gave the National League North side the lead midway through the first only for Jordan Connerton’s goal and a stunner from Billy Akrigg to turn the game on its head before the interval.

Within 10 minutes of the restart though the full-time outfit had taken what turned out to be a decisive lead, Brown adding his second before Tyrell Waite scored the goal that ultimately denied the Dolly Blues another upset as Kiddy moved within one game of the first round proper.

Both teams came out of the blocks quickly in front of a bumper Giant Axe crowd but it was the visitors who looked the most likely to score early on with Zaine Francis-Angol seeing a shot fly over the bar.

Kidderminster went ahead on 20 minutes as after the ball landed at Brown’s feet 10 yards from goal after a melee in the box he turned expertly before scoring low past Mike Hale.

Within two minutes Phil Brown’s side were level though, Connerton dinking the ball over the Kidderminster defence to Akrigg who played the ball past the goalkeeper and back to Connerton who tapped home into an empty net with ease.

City should have then gone ahead when Connerton’s floated ball found Jacob Gregory who took too long with his shot and saw it blocked.

The game was turning into a classic cup tie with James McQuilkin then prevented from putting the Harriers 2-1 up by a fine one-on-one save from Hale.

It was the Dolly Blues who got their noses in front just before half-time as Akrigg’s shot from 30 yards floated over the keeper, kissed the post and nestled into the top corner of the net.

Having already dumped out Darlington in this year’s competition another shock was on but the visitors, two divisions above Lancaster, were level straight after the break, Brow connecting with a well-placed ball across the goal to score from five yards.

Then the visitors went ahead as Waite showed his strength to drive the ball right into the Lancaster box before shooting from a tight angle past Hale and into the far corner of the goal.

Kidderminster could have then settled the game but after substitute Sam Austin found himself through on goal his curling shot smacked the outside of the post.

The Dolly Blues came roaring back though and gave it everything they had to find an equaliser in the final 15 minutes.

Akrigg was in the thick of the action seeing an attempt to replicate his earlier wonder goal go over the bar before seeing a penalty shout waved away.

It wasn’t to be for Phil Brown’s side though who next turn their attentions to the FA Trophy and Droylsden’s visit to Giant Axe on Saturday.

Lancaster City: Hale, Davis, Clark, Sumner, Westwood, Mercer, Gregory (Waters), Akrigg, Connerton, Mayers (McKenna), Crolla (Wills). Subs not used: Anderson, Henry, Russell, Thornley.

Kidderminster Harriers: Hornby, Williams, Francis-Angol, Croasdale, Lowe, Tunnicliffe, Waite (Carter), McQuilkin, Brown (Dieseruvwe), N’Gwatala (Austin), Gnahoua. Subs not used: Stamibolziev, Thomas, Palmer.

Referee: Billy Khatib.

Attendance: 517.