Lancaster City 2-0 Prescot Cables

Lancaster City continued their unbeaten run with a professional 2-0 victory against Prescot Cables.

Two fine strikes, one in each half, from Jordan Connerton and Adam Sumner were enough for the Dolly Blues to record a sixth straight league win at Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

The early stages of the match were scrappy with neither side gaining a foothold, but Lancaster did muster the first effort on goal when Charlie Waters struck the base of a post from 25 yards.

Waters then had a second chance where he should’ve put the hosts in front after 18 minutes but the midfielder couldn’t covert Connerton’s low, left-wing cross on the stretch.

Prescot came back into the game after surviving this scare and forced Mike Hale in the Lancaster goal to pull off a terrific save, the City stopper scampering to his right to claw away a header from a corner.

This saw a spell of Prescot possession, but City struck with a sucker punch.

On 26 minutes Simon Wills’ hopeful ball forward sailed over the heads of the Prescot defence and Connerton, who was a threat all evening, raced in behind to loft the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper and into the top-right corner from just outside the area.

The hosts had a couple of half chances, notably when Sumner’s angled free-kick edged just wide, before Prescot had a golden chance to level three minutes before the break.

Sam Turner was played in by Nathan Quirk but the midfielder dallied on the ball and Hale came and smothered his effort just inside the area.

After the interval Billy Akrigg and Sumner both had decent efforts on goal around the hour mark but the former’s effort grazed the top of the bar and the latter’s jinking run and shot was thwarted by Tom Brocklehurst in the Prescot goal.

The visitors began to grow more and more into the game after this and substitute Rob Doran spurned a great opening, blazing over the top of the crossbar from just inside the area.

But Lancaster rallied and scored the killer goal.

Fifteen minutes from time Connerton linked with Louis Mayers who lifted the ball over to the left into the stride of the impressive Sumner who then lashed a superb half volley into the far corner.

With this goal Lancaster took the sting out of their opponents play and controlled the game until its end as they moved up to third in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Lancaster City: Hale 7, Hudson 5 (Anderson 6), Clark 7, Wills 8, Westwood 6, Mercer 5 (Russell 6), Waters 6 (Crolla 6), Akrigg 6, Connerton 8, Mayers 6 Sumner 9. Subs not used: McKenna, Raybould.

Star Man: Adam Sumner – Superb goal and looked classy throughout.