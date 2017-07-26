Lancaster City 1-2 Barrow

In their latest pre-season test Lancaster City put in a competitive performance in a close affair with Barrow at Giant Axe.

Despite the two-league difference between the Dolly Blues and their full-time opponents, the hosts proved more than a match in one of their most convincing performances of the summer.

It looked like it may have been a backs to the wall after the opening stages with the visitors dominating.

City ‘keeper Chris Cheetham was called into action early to block a close-range shot from a Bluebirds trialist before palming away Bradley Bauress’ header.

The home side did grow into the game with Charlie Bailey flashing a shot wide from distance before Craig Carney should have hit the target from a good position inside the box.

The opening goals came in a relatively quick double-salvo for the visitors.

First on the 20 minute mark David Fitzpatrick showed great determination to ride two challenges and find space to unleash a strike into the far corner of the net.

Striker Harry Panayiotou then raced in on goal on the half hour before rounding ‘keeper Cheetham and converting into an empty net.

At the other end Charlie Bailey tested Bluebirds’ keeper Stuart Moore with a shot from distance before the visiting stopper produced a fine save to parry Ryan Winder’s first-time volley from 12 yards.

After the restart it was Moore who was keeping City off the scoresheet as again Winder was foiled by a superb save after some good build-up from the Dolly Blues.

Lancaster finally got the goal they deserved when a loose backpass was seized upon by Charlie Bailey. Beating the ‘keeper to the stray ball he had the easy task of stroking the ball into an empty net to halve the deficit with half an hour to play.

As the final third of the game led to the usual mass substitutions the game predictably slowed down but there was still time for one last chance for City.

Hannu Tam showed great composure to initially create space to get a clear shot at goal but his effort was too close to Moore and was matched with a good save as the visitors held on for the win.