Kendal Town 1-0 Lancaster City

Lancaster City dropped to second in the table after a disappointing Boxing Day defeat at Kendal Town that was marred by crowd trouble.

Joshua Westwood’s own goal after 52 minutes proved to be enough for the hosts to upset the league leaders but the main story of the day came off the field.

The game, watched by a crowd of 360, was held up for 20 minutes in the second half after trouble in the stands.

A small number of Lancaster fans appeared to fight amongst themselves with Cumbria Police making three arrests at the Pye Motors Stadium.

On the pitch, Phil Brown’s Dolly Blues had made a strong start with Craig Carney’s close-range effort being blocked by former Morecambe youngster Will Kitchen in the Kendal goal.

Kitchen was on hand again moments later to push clear Will Fraser-Gray’s driven shot while Carney stabbed the ball wide of the right-hand post.

However despite all the pressure Kendal remained composed and worked their way back into the game.

Charlie Bowman fired his effort straight at Mike Hale in the Lancaster goal while half chances for Danny Forbes and Matthew Dudley went wide.

Former Blue Sam Bailey’s long-range effort on goal then flew over the bar as Kendal gained some momentum before half-time.

The Mintcakes continued to be on top after the break, Bailey firing over for a second time as Lancaster struggled to get into the game.

Kendal got their reward seven minutes into the second half when a ball in from the left-hand side was deflected by Westwood and looped over Mike Hale and into his own net.

The hosts dominated and created further chances with Forbes flashing his effort wide of the post while Rob Bowman had a goal ruled out for offside.

Lancaster’s best opportunity fell to Ryan Winder whose free-kick skimmed the crossbar. Kendal defended well however and saw a set piece of their own sent just over by Ben Thomas.

Sam Bailey, Bowman and Tom Kilifin caused problems for Lancaster as their efforts on goal were either comfortably stopped by Hale or narrowly went wide of the post.

The game was then delayed for crowd trouble, however once play resumed Kendal saw the last 10 minutes out with ease.

The Dolly Blues will look to bounce back at home to Burscough on Thursday night.

Lancaster City: Hale, Hudson, Sumner, Wills, Westwood, Clark, Gregory, Carney, Waters, Fraser-Gray, Winder. Subs: Akrigg, Connerton, Crolla, Sherwood, Raybould.