Kendal Town 0-2 Lancaster City: Dolly Blues ease into second round of League Cup

Lancaster City progressed into the second round of the Integro League Cup after a comfortable victory at Kendal Town on Tuesday night.

Two former Mintcakes came back to haunt the hosts after Craig Carney opened the scoring on the 23rd minute before Paul Dugdale’s cross-cum-shot at the start of the second half doubled the Dollies’ advantage before they saw the game out with ease.

Both sides challenged for every ball in the early exchanges in what was a relatively tentative start with Lancaster creating the first opportunity when Hannu Tam fired the ball into the side netting after a neat exchange of passing.

However Kendal competed and at times played some good attacking football themselves.

Matt Clarke created the first opening for the hosts with his cross into the area pushed away by Lancaster ‘keeper Josh Powell.

Kendal continued to probe with Connor Gaul causing lots of problems for the visitors’ defence while Charlie Bowman’s close-range effort was forced away for a corner by Powell.

Lancaster opened the scoring after 23 minutes however when Carney slipped through the home defence before placing the ball into the net.

Kendal almost equalised 10 minutes later when Gaul’s cross into the area caused a lot of problems for the Lancaster defence, however as the ball rolled across the penalty box, no Mintcakes player was able to get on the end of the delivery.

Lancaster doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Dugdale’s cross in from the left-hand side flew into the net, proving too good for both the Kendal defence and former Morecambe youngster Will Kitchen in the home goal.

From that point Lancaster dominated possession without creating too many opportunities while Kendal were starved of possession as they continually looked to break up play and catch the visitors on the counter attack.

Kendal’s only real opportunity of note in the second half fell to Rick Seear who forced Lancaster keeper Powell into action.

However Lancaster closed the game out comfortably against their former First Division North rivals.