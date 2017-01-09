Goole 1-1 Lancaster City

Top of the table Lancaster City missed an opportunity to put further daylight between themselves and the chasing pack as they were held at struggling Goole.

As a number of the Dollies’ rivals also dropped points, the Blues huffed and puffed in a physical and gritty game that was low on chances.

The hosts, mired in a relegation fight, made their intentions clear from the first whistle, defending deep with a lone striker and not holding anything back from any challenge.

Just two minutes in Robert Constable somehow escaped a booking for clattering studs-first into Craig Carney in a rash lunge that set the tone for what was to come.

On a heavy pitch surrounded by a large running track the game was anything but pretty.

Large hoofs into the air and lengthy stoppages to retrieve lost balls were the order of the day and chances were at a premium.

The most exciting moment of the half came when Goole defender William Ramsey nearly lobbed his own ‘keeper with a misplaced header only for the ball to hit the crossbar.

Oliver Crolla had City’s best chance after cutting inside from the left flank only to disappointingly blaze the ball high and over the bar.

The second half showed no improvement as action at either end was virtually non-existent.

Just 10 minutes into the half Phil Brown made a double change bringing on Jacob Gregory and Ryan Winder with the former making an almost instant impact.

His turn of pace to latch onto a through ball to draw the foul for a penalty looked like it could have been the deciding factor.

Jordan Connerton stepped up to hit home his 12th league goal of the season with a single goal looking like it might settle the game.

Just minutes later the home side were level however in one of the most avoidable goals City will concede this season.

Steven Jeff was afforded too much space to easily hit a cross towards the near post that created a moment of confusion in the Dollies’ defence.

Both Mike Hale and Adam Sumner left the ball to each other as it rolled towards the back post, the latter managing to wrap his foot around the ball to clear only to find the underside of chasing striker Billy Law’s boot, the deflection ricocheting off the post and in.

After five minutes of madness, the final 20 followed the earlier pattern of play as the game meandered to a dull stalemate.

Lancaster City: Hale 6, Birch 6, Westwood 6, Clark 6, Sumner 6, Akrigg 5 (Waters 88), Carney 5, Wills 5 (Winder 55), Crolla 5 (Gregory 55), Connerton 6, Mayers 5. Subs not used: Hudson, Shearwood

Star Man: Jordan Connerton.