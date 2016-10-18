Farsley Celtic 2-4 Lancaster City

A six-goal thriller saw Lancaster City continue their march up the table with an eye-catching 4-2 victory at promotion rivals Farsley on Saturday.

A late brace from Jordan Connerton earned Phil Brown’s side a dramatic win despite not being at their best.

Both sides opted to go route one for the majority of the game, and it was a long ball that drew first blood for Farsley.

Paddy Miller’s long diagonal pass went over the City defence and the speedy Alex Davidson latched onto the ball, ran in on goal, and coolly finished with a neat finish at the near post.

The lead lasted just two minutes as Lancaster found an instant reply.

A well-worked throw-in routine concluded with Connerton being able to send a low ball into the feet of Louis Mayers on the penalty the spot, the striker turning his marker and firing home from close range to level things up going into the break.

The openings of the second half saw Brown’s side having to dig deep and defend as they endured a frustrating passage.

Mike Hale was on top form to keep his side in it, producing a string of fine saves to keep the scores level.

The hosts kept up the pressure though and it told when City gave away a stonewall penalty as Simon Wills scythed his man down with an hour gone.

Richard Marshall kept his nerve to send Hale the wrong way and give the hosts a slender advantage.

In reply City were looking short of ideas until a set piece changed the flow of the game.

Billy Akrigg’s corner was met by the head of in-form defender Josh Westwood to glance home his third goal in two games and draw the score level.

From then on there looked to be only one winner and the game winning goal came with just a minute left on the clock.

Hale’s long kick was flicked by Mayers to the feet of Connerton who applied a superb finish across goal into the bottom-right corner.

There was a brief scare in added time as a shot from the hosts’ full-back Chris Howarth glanced off the post before the game was well and truly sealed in the 93rd minute.

The Dollies’ strikers combined again for the fourth goal with Connerton’s initial shot blocked by a defender on the line before he turned his own rebound into the net with the final kick of the game.

Lancaster next host Prescot Cables at Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

Lancaster City: Hale 9, Hudson 6, Westwood 8, Mercer 7, Clark 6 (Waters 62), Sumner 7 (Anderson 78), Wills 6, Akrigg 6, Crolla 6 (Russell 65), Mayers 8, Connerton 8

Subs not used: Raybould, McKenna

Star Man: Mike Hale - Match-winning saves.