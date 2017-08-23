Farsley Celtic 0-0 Lancaster City

Lancaster City continued their unbeaten start to the new season with a goalless draw at fellow promoted side Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night.

This was a game low on chances as the Blues faced a side who had made a good start, with both sides ultimately cancelling each other out.

The hosts came close to taking the lead midway through the first half as Paul Walker found James Walshaw in the area who flicked on to Ben Atkinson, with his effort cleared off the line by Paul Dugdale.

From the resulting corner Chris Atkinson found Adam Priestley, whose powerful header was well held by Joshua Powell in the Dollies goal.

Phil Brown’s side then created their first opportunity of the night but Ryan Winder’s shot from the edge of the box was comfortably saved by Graeme McKibbin.

Powell was then called into action again moments later as Chris Atkinson played a neat one-two with Walshaw with the City shot-stopper saving well at his near post.

Ricky Mercer then should have given Lancaster the lead but couldn’t make a clean connection with Winder’s free-kick allowing McKibbin to pounce on the loose ball.

The game continued to be low on final-third action after the break, Walshaw heading Isaac Baldwin’s cross off target.

The Dolly Blues did create a good chance of their own though, Hannu Tam breaking in behind after Ben Hudson’s long ball only to be denied by McKibbin as the Farsley ‘keeper raced from his goal.

The hosts had one final chance to take the points in stoppage time.

Ryan Watson’s free-kick found Adam Clayton who saw his header blocked before his follow up effort was smothered by Powell with both sides forced to settle for a point.

Farsley Celtic: McKibbin, Harris, Baldwin, C Atkinson (Marshall 79), Pollard, Clayton, Priestley (Watson 65), B Atkinson, Walshaw (capt), Cartman, Walker (Parkin 72). Subs not used: Porritt, Trenerry.

Lancaster City: Powell, Hudson, Dugdale (Sumner 68), Westwood, Clark, Mercer (capt), Winder, Steel, Kilifin (Wood 84), Tam (S Bailey 68), Harries. Subs not used: C Bailey, Mayers