Fair play key to Lancaster City’s title triumph

Phil Brown believes his Lancaster City side playing fair was key to their First Division North title success.

The Dolly Blues have come top of the fair play table this season across all three Evo-Stik leagues and will now be put forward for a national award that could see them head down to Wembley.

The Giant Axe club have always performed well when it comes to the amount of yellow cards and red cards they pick up across the season with the club having been invited down the national stadium a couple of times in recent years.

“If you play within a controlled manner you can be focused on your job and focused on the game,” said Brown.

“I was always like that as a player, I didn’t get many yellows or reds.

“I think working with Tony (Hesketh, manager when Brown was Blues assistant) helped as well because he was always like that.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a disciplinarian but the lads know I expect a certain level of professionalism and a certain level of discipline just to make sure they can be as effective as they possibly can.

“I’ve banged the drum long and hard about it this season and it did get through.

“You need your players available it’s as simple as that.

“Reckless challenges can cost you points. We didn’t have any long-term suspensions really, we didn’t have many on five bookings, I could more or less pick who I wanted to pick.

“That’s because the discipline in the group was good and I’m really chuffed we’ve won the fair play award again.

“It does mean a lot. The fair play campaign is very, very important.

“I just hope we can get a few more quid in the coffers by winning in nationally.”

The Dolly Blues will pick up their award from the Evo-Stik League at an awards evening in Blackpool on June 17.

The league have confirmed the new 2017-18 season will kick-off on Saturday, August 12 and end 38 weeks later on Saturday, April 28.

The festive period will see fixtures played on Boxing Day, Saturday December 30 and Monday January 1, 2018.

The season will end definitively with the respective play-off finals on Saturday May 5.