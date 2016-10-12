Droylsden 1-3 Lancaster City

Lancaster City marched into the next round of the FA Trophy with a fine win in their replay at Droylsden on Tuesday night.

Having drawn 1-1 in the first meeting with their Evo-Stik First Division North rivals at Giant Axe on Saturday, Joshua Westwood struck twice and Jacob Gregory was also on target as Phil Brown’s side set up a trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the first qualifying round at the end of the month.

The Dolly Blues made a bright start at the Butcher’s Arms with Jordan Connerton twice being denied from close range by Bloods ‘keeper James Coates on his return to the side.

The visitors finally got their noses in front five minutes before the interval, Westwood turning in Adam Sumner’s corner at the back post to give City a deserved lead.

Droylsden hit back two minutes later however, Jack Rudge firing through a crowded box and into the net to level things up.

The hosts then had a chance before the interval to take an unlikely lead but captain Domaine Rouse was denied by Mike Hale.

Disappointed to be level at the break the Dolly Blues went in search of a second after the interval, Louis Mayers hammering a shot off the crossbar.

Droylsden came close themsevles as well with Liam Caddick and Billy Hasler-Cregg both having openings.

It was the Dolly Blues who went back in front though, Gregory firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

It didn’t take long for City to add their third, Westwood capping an impressive evening by powering a header from a Billy Akrigg corner off the crossbar and in.

The visitors could have added some gloss to the victory with a late fourth but Louis Mayers fired wide with time almost up.

It mattered not though as the Blues picked up a rare win in a competition they have struggled in down the years.

Droylsden: Coates, Antoine-Clarke, Clancy, Rouse (capt), Heaton, Hampson, Rudge (Cesaire), Clarke (Samuels), Farrell, Caddick (McDonagh), Hasler-Cregg. Subs not used: Winder, Grimshaw.

Lancaster City: Hale, Hudson, Clark (Crolla), Wills, Westwood, Mercer (capt), Gregory (Waters), Akrigg (Russell), Connerton, Mayers, Sumner. Subs not used: Davis, McKenna.

Referee: Ian Hurdle.