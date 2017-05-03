Departing Connerton backs Lancaster City to thrive in Premier Division

Lancaster City’s departing striker Jordan Connerton has backed his team mates to thrive after promotion.

The former Crewe front man scored 35 goals for his hometown club as they pipped Farsley Celtic to the Evo-Stik First Division North title.

His final-day hat-trick at Glossop North End got City over the line, the prolific number nine knowing it would be the final game of his fourth spell at Giant Axe.

Connerton flew out to Melbourne on Monday for a second stint in Australia in a move that is more about lifestyle than football.

Moving up to the Premier Division from August will see Phil Brown’s men battle the likes of Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic and others after promotion.

Connerton, who has played as high as League Two, arrived from Conference North Chorley last summer and knows what awaits the Dolly Blues next season.

“It’s quite a common theme that the team that goes up from our league tends to do quite well in the league above,” said the 27-year-old.

“There’s a couple of good sides at the top but I don’t think there’s that big of a jump between the top five or six in this league and the league above.

“Under Phil Brown’s stewardship they’ve got a good nucleus.

“They’ve got some good experience and some good young boys.

“His recruitment will be good and if you’re winning leagues you’re going to attract other players who want to be part of that.

“It’s a great family club, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

“Moving forward I’m confident that they’ll do well and being a local boy I want them to do well.”

Captain Ricky Mercer is another who thinks the Dollies will more than hold their own in the Premier Division.

“Summer’s a big thing in non-league football, all sorts of things can happen,” he said.

“We’ve got some good players in our team and I’m sure there’ll be teams sniffing about.

“But with the contacts Phil Brown has I’m sure he’ll bring additions in.

“If we take this team up, we’ve dominated some of the better teams in the league this season.

“We can keep teams at bay and play our football.

“We do well against teams that come at us rather than ones that sit in.”

Farsley will join Lancaster City in the Premier Division after beating Ossett Town 4-2 in Saturday’s First Division North play-off final.

In the First Division South, Barnsley’s Shaw Lane Aquaforce have been promoted as champions while Witton Albion, who finished second with 96 points, have come up through the play-offs.