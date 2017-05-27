Defender Dugdale is Lancaster City’s latest new recruit

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has made his fourth summer signing as he continues to equip the Evo-Stik First Division North champions for life in the Premier Division.

Versatile left-sided defender Paul Dugdale has arrived at Giant Axe from Glossop North End.

Brown has already added Kendal midfielder Sam Bailey, Warrington winger Scott Harries and Colne striker Oliver Wood to his squad in the weeks following the Dolly Blues’ title triumph.

“I’m very happy to have secured Paul’s signature as his performances last season have made him a much sought after player,” the City boss told the club’s official website.

“Paul has good quality and will add balance to the defensive unit.

“He will also give me more tactical options.”

Having spent time playing in Australia, Dugdale signed for Kendal Town at the start of last season.

He then moved to the Peak District in January, impressing down the left-hand side.

Dugdale didn’t feature in City’s 5-2 title winning victory at Glossop on the final day of last season due to injury.