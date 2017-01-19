Brown had no hesitation in bringing Kilifin back to Lancaster City

Phil Brown says he had no hesitation in bringing striker Tom Kilifin back to Lancaster City.

The front man left Giant Axe to move up a division to Workington in the summer.

Tom Kilifin is back with Lancaster City. Picture: Tony North

The switch didn’t work out though with the Lancaster-born player struggling with the travel up to Cumbria.

Kilifin scored just one league goal in 13 appearances, seven as a substitute, for the Reds before heading back to another of his former clubs Kendal.

But with the Dolly Blues sitting top of the Evo-Stik First Division North, the striker represents a proven addition to City’s attacking options.

“Tom took the decision he wanted to try and play a bit higher and for whatever reason it didn’t work out,” said Brown.

“I’ve no problem with that. It happens in football.

“It was nothing personal and now he’s back with us and he’s a really good signing.”

Work commitments prevented Kilifin from featuring in the 3-1 win at Scarborough on Saturday but having trained for the first time on Tuesday he is expected to come into contention for the top of the table clash with Trafford this weekend.

He is the second player to return to the club in the last fortnight after Glenn Steel’s move from Bamber Bridge.

“He’s a very good signing,” said Brown.

“It’s a bit like Glenn Steel in that he adds proven quality and brings experience to the group.

“It’s added firepower too.

“He’s a local lad who knows the club and the set-up and knows me too.

“There was no barrier to getting him in here and up and running.”

The double deal means Brown is more than happy with what he has at his disposal, City six points clear of second-placed Trafford ahead of the meeting at Giant Axe on Saturday.

“We’ve got a healthy group now so I’m not desperate to add anyone to the squad,” he said.

“I never say never and you’re always looking to improve but I’m okay with what I’ve got at the moment.

“We’re not carrying many injuries and don’t have players who are unavailable so it’s onwards and upwards.”